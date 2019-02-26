Massive crater on Southfield Freeway ramp to EB I-96 in Detroit prompts emergency repairs

DETROIT - A massive crater on the Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96 stunned drivers Monday night and forced officials to act quickly before anyone was hurt.

The hole in the roadway caused state police to close the ramp to traffic so Michigan Department of Transportation crews could make repairs.

The ramp has since reopened, but residents are wondering if the patch job is safe and when a permanent fix is coming.

Repair work started Monday night after a driver noticed something wasn't right on Detroit's west side. It wasn't a simple fix.

"If they fix it right you won't have to keep shutting it down," driver George Williams said. "That's inconveniencing me, you and everyone else."

MDOT officials said the work is essential to making sure nobody gets injured, adding that the problem was much bigger than just a pothole.

Drivers questioned why huge sections of the highway continue to need emergency work.

MDOT officials insist the stretch of highway, like many roads, has seen its share of patchwork. But this was beyond a quick fix because the crater was 5-by-6 feet wide. The rebars were visible, and that's why emergency repairs spilled over into Tuesday morning's rush hour.

