Stretch of I-696 undergoing pavement repairs Monday in Macomb County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is beginning pavement repairs on eastbound I-696 in Macomb.

Here is what you can expect to see on the road today:

EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Schoenherr:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- Two left lanes open, two right lanes closed

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- Exit/entrance ramps to Hoover closed

There is no work slated for Monday in Oakland County on I-696, I-75 or US-24/Telegraph.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.