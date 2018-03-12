Stretch of I-696 undergoing pavement repairs Monday in Macomb County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is beginning pavement repairs on eastbound I-696 in Macomb.
Here is what you can expect to see on the road today:
EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Schoenherr:
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- Two left lanes open, two right lanes closed
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- Exit/entrance ramps to Hoover closed
There is no work slated for Monday in Oakland County on I-696, I-75 or US-24/Telegraph.
