MDOT: Northbound M-39 at Plymouth Road in Wayne County cleared after crash, investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Northbound M-39 at Plymouth Road in Wayne County back open after a crash and an investigation, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The road was closed before 6 p.m. Thursday and back open before 8 p.m.

Police said a man may have suffered a heart attack before crashing. First responders began CPR on the victim on the freeway. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

HEADS UP- NB M39 CLOSED at Plymouth for crash and investigation. Unknown ETA to reopen. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) August 1, 2019

