MDOT preparing to fix potholes in Metro Detroit during weekend warmup

DETROIT - Metro Detroiters will see temperatures close to 50 degrees on Sunday, which will feel like a heat wave after days of subzero temperatures.

Rain is expected with this warmer weather, and that spells disaster for the roads. The Michigan Department of Transportation has crews poised to patch the roads all weekend.

Crews have already put barrels up on a stretch of I-75 southbound between 7 Mile Road and the Davison Freeway to keep drivers off disintegrating sections.

“When we go through the really frigid cold we’ve had, that causes the ground to heave and shift underneath the road,” Diane Cross, with MDOT, said.

This time last year, Michigan's pothole problems reached critical mass. There were a number of days in February and March where sections of a variety of freeways had to be shut down because disabled cars were littering the roadways.

In March, the massive I-75 renovation project will get underway in Oakland County.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.