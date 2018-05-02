MDOT provides progress update on WB I-696 construction project in Macomb, Oakland counties

MDOT provided an update on I-696 construction work in Macomb County and Oakland County. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation provided an update Tuesday on the westbound I-696 construction project in Macomb and Oakland counties.

Macomb County

The closure of westbound I-696 throughout Macomb County is now three days old. As soon as the ramps to and from the freeway were closed Saturday morning, crews began removing pavement, MDOT said.

As of Tuesday morning, the first 4,000 feet of pavement in the area of Gratiot Avenue have been removed, officials said.

Crews have started doing video inspections of the storm sewer system, installing new drainage structures and excavation for new base material.

The first new pavement will be placed in less than two weeks, MDOT announced.

"As we move forward, we will continue to monitor and adjust traffic signal timings as new traffic patterns develop from traffic diverting away from I-696," MDOT said.

Oakland County

Work on westbound I-696 in Oakland County began Tuesday, with three lanes closing between I-75 and Telegraph Road.

Crews will continue to work throughout the week as preparations begin for the first full closure weekend along the same stretch.

The closure is to complete concrete pavement repairs and is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on May 18 and end at 5 a.m. on May 21, weather permitting.

Drivers might see intermittent shoulder closures on westbound I-696 between Telegraph Road and M-5 this week for drainage improvements.

