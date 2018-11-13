MDOT to host open houses on future I-94 project in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host open houses to discuss a project that is planned for I-94 in Detroit.

MDOT will host two house-style meetings to inform the public on project progress and gather community input on the future I-94 modernization project in Detroit. The public will be able to provide feedback on the progress of the Supplemental Environmental Impact Study (SEIS) that was launched in July 2017.

The meetings will be held by MDOT staff, a consultant staff and is open to residents and interested stakeholders.

BACKGROUND:

MDOT staff and consultants will share the latest project information regarding the ongoing SEIS. The study was launched based on feedback received during public open houses and meetings with stakeholders in 2015 and 2016. This required refinement to the project since the original Environmental Impact Statement was approved by the Federal Highway Administration in 2005.

The SEIS is based on input in regard to reducing the project's footprint on the local street system in midtown, improving neighborhood connectivity along the corridor, and providing more multi-modal options on designated overpasses. These proposed modifications under consideration would maintain the advantages of modernizing the freeway and would improve community connectivity.

Through a Section 106 and Section4(f) environmental analysis, MDOT determined the proposed project includes minor impacts along the corridor, including minor property impacts on historic and recreational properties and for relocating the Iron Belle Trail at the I-94/ Connor Avenue interchange. Overall, impacts on the recreational and historic properties were determined to be either temporary or permanent and minor, and will not adversely affect the activities, features or attributes of the resources.

This project will improve safety and mobility by modernizing roughly 7 miles of I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-96. Included in the modernization is utility and bridge replacement, improvements to freeway interchanges, and construction of an additional freeway lane.

Meeting dates and locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

9 - 11 a.m. and 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Cathedral Church of St. Paul (Barth Hall)

4800 Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI

Thursday, Nov. 29 2018

2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.

Wayne County Community College - Eastern campus

5901 Conner Avenue Detroit, MI

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of the interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call Anita Richardson at 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

Additional project information is available at www.i94detroit.org.

