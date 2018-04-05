MDOT: Vegetation planting begins April 9 on I-75 in Oakland County

A stretch of I-75 under construction in Oakland County, Mich. during 2017. (WDIV)

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that landscaping crews will begin vegetation planting along I-75 in Oakland County during the months of April and May.

Planting will start on the 3.3-mile stretch of I-75 between Coolidge Highway and South Boulevard. However, the planting schedule depends on the weather, MDOT said.

"For healthy planting sustainability, additional work will take place in the fall. The plantings will occur on the 3.3-mile stretch of I-75 between Coolidge Highway and South Boulevard. The plantings are part of the freeway modernization project that realigned a section of I-75 during the 2016 and 2017 construction seasons," reads a statement from MDOT.

During this planting period, MDOT said there will be intermittent shoulder and single-lane closures along northbound and southbound I-75 during non-peak travel hours.

