MDOT working to repair 'worst of the pavement' on I-696, I-75, and US-24; expect delays

DETROIT - MDOT is working to fix potholes on Metro Detroit freeways and highways this week.

Here's the info from MDOT:

Contracted crews will be repairing the worst of the pavement on I-696, I-75, and US-24 (Telegraph), during dry days. Currently, the pavement repairs are planned for dry days and in 2-mile segments, while county crews continue patrolling for potholes.

Work will occur during the am and pm rush, in order to get as much done, as possible, during dry weather. At times, only 1 lane will be open. It is quite unusual to try and repair concrete in the winter and requires a variety of efforts and a flexible schedule because of cold and snowy conditions.

Locations:

EB I-696 between US-24 and I-94 repaired first, followed by WB 696 from Dequindre to US-24.

I-75 between 12 Mile and Coolidge, SB is being done first, followed by NB.

US-24 between Long Lake and Orchard Lake, SB will be repaired first, followed by NB.

Monday (today):

- SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:

- 9:30 – 7 pm: 1 right lane open, 2 left closed

Tuesday:

- EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Ryan AND in Oakland from US-24 to Lahser:

-7 am - 9 am: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

-9 am – 3 pm: 1 right lane open, 3 left closed

-3 pm – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

-SB I-75 from Coolidge to Square Lake:

-7 am - 9 am: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

-9 am – 3 pm: 1 right lane open, 3 left closed

-3 pm – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

-US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:

-8 am – 7 pm: 1 right lane open, 2 left closed

