Memorial Day travel advisory released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations is telling people planning trips across the border for Memorial Day to prepare for heavy traffic and to have proper documentation ready.

According to the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI), travelers, including U.S. and Canadian citizens, must present an approved travel document to enter the U.S. by land or sea. Air travelers must own a passport, while people traveling by land or sea may use either a passport, passport card, trusted traveler card (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST), an enhanced driver's license, enhanced identification card or approved tribal documents. Permanent U.S. residents may use their I-551 form for land and sea travel into the U.S.

U.S. and Canadian citizens under the age of 16 can show an original or certified copy of their birth certificate.

Here are seven travel tips from the CBP:

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the "Know Before You Go" section of the CBP website to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items.

Travelers should prepare for the inspection process before arriving at the inspection booth. Travelers should have their crossing documents available for inspection and should be prepared to declare all items acquired abroad.

Members of the traveling public should consult with the CBP website to monitor border wait times at ports of entry. Information is updated hourly.

During periods of heavy travel, border crossers may consider traveling outside of peak times, which normally occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Travelers should plan to build extra time into their trips in the event they cross during heavy traffic periods, like holiday weekends, which may include construction advisories, major sporting events and concerts.

Know the difference between goods for personal use vs. commercial use.

Don't attempt to bring fruit, meat, dairy/poultry products and firewood into the U.S. from Canada without first checking whether they are permitted.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.