Memorial Day weekend construction list for May 24-28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for May 24 through May 28, 2019.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CLOSURES

I-75

Oakland County

NB/SB has 2 lanes open between 13 Mile and Square Lake Rd with a traffic shift.

NB/SB has 2 lanes open between M-24 and Baldwin.

Wayne County

NB 1-75 will have 1 lane closed between Sibley and Northline.

NB 1-75 ramp to NB US-24 will have 1 lane open.

NB/SB 1-75 ramps to WB 1-94, has ramps closed and detoured.

I-94:

Wayne County

EB 1-94 ramp to North Bound M-10, has ramp closed and detoured.

French St. and Concord Ave over 1-94 closed and detoured, AND Conner ramp to WB 94.

Brush St. over I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-696:

Macomb County

EB/WB 696, I-75 to I-94,1 lane is closed

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland County

NB M-1 at 14 Mile Rd. has the right lane closed.

M-5:

Oakland County

Grand River Ave bridge closed over M-5 and traffic detoured.

M-59:

Oakland County

EB M-59 has 1 lane open from Tipsico Lake to Milford Rd.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland County

NB/SB US-24 has 2 lanes open between Long Lake and Square Lake

Wayne County

NB/SB US-24 will have right lane closed at Ecorse Road.

MONDAY-MEMORIAL DAY CLOSURES:

M-1:

Oakland County

NB/SB M-1, 9 Mile to Woodward Heights, CLOSED, Mon 8 am-11 am.

M-24:

Oakland County

NB/SB M-24, Burdick to Dennison, CLOSED, Mon 9 am-11 am.

M-39:

Wayne County

NB/SB M-39 ramps to EB US-12, RAMP CLOSED, Mon 7 am-1 pm.

EB/WB US-12, M-39 to east of Schaefer, CLOSED, Mon 7 am-1 pm.

US-24:

Oakland County

NB/SB US-24, Sashabaw to Williams Lake Rd, CLOSED, Mon 9 am-Noon.

TUESDAY—WORK RETURNS:

I-94:

Wayne County

EB I-94, Telegraph to Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue-Fri 9pm-5am.

M-10:

Oakland County

NB Evergreen Rd over M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue-Fri 9am-3pm.

M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne County

EB/WB Ford Rd, Wyoming to Oakman, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue-Fri 9am-3pm.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne County

EB/WB US-12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, 2 lanes closed, 2 lanes open, Tue 5am- 6/6/19.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne County

SB US-24 at Van Born, left lane closed, Tue 9am to mid-June.

