Memorial Day weekend construction list for May 24-28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for May 24 through May 28, 2019.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CLOSURES
I-75
Oakland County
- NB/SB has 2 lanes open between 13 Mile and Square Lake Rd with a traffic shift.
- NB/SB has 2 lanes open between M-24 and Baldwin.
Wayne County
- NB 1-75 will have 1 lane closed between Sibley and Northline.
- NB 1-75 ramp to NB US-24 will have 1 lane open.
- NB/SB 1-75 ramps to WB 1-94, has ramps closed and detoured.
I-94:
Wayne County
- EB 1-94 ramp to North Bound M-10, has ramp closed and detoured.
- French St. and Concord Ave over 1-94 closed and detoured, AND Conner ramp to WB 94.
- Brush St. over I-94 is closed and detoured.
I-696:
Macomb County
- EB/WB 696, I-75 to I-94,1 lane is closed
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland County
- NB M-1 at 14 Mile Rd. has the right lane closed.
M-5:
Oakland County
- Grand River Ave bridge closed over M-5 and traffic detoured.
M-59:
Oakland County
- EB M-59 has 1 lane open from Tipsico Lake to Milford Rd.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Oakland County
- NB/SB US-24 has 2 lanes open between Long Lake and Square Lake
Wayne County
- NB/SB US-24 will have right lane closed at Ecorse Road.
MONDAY-MEMORIAL DAY CLOSURES:
M-1:
Oakland County
- NB/SB M-1, 9 Mile to Woodward Heights, CLOSED, Mon 8 am-11 am.
M-24:
Oakland County
- NB/SB M-24, Burdick to Dennison, CLOSED, Mon 9 am-11 am.
M-39:
Wayne County
- NB/SB M-39 ramps to EB US-12, RAMP CLOSED, Mon 7 am-1 pm.
- EB/WB US-12, M-39 to east of Schaefer, CLOSED, Mon 7 am-1 pm.
US-24:
Oakland County
- NB/SB US-24, Sashabaw to Williams Lake Rd, CLOSED, Mon 9 am-Noon.
TUESDAY—WORK RETURNS:
I-94:
Wayne County
- EB I-94, Telegraph to Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue-Fri 9pm-5am.
M-10:
Oakland County
- NB Evergreen Rd over M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue-Fri 9am-3pm.
M-153: (Ford Rd)
Wayne County
- EB/WB Ford Rd, Wyoming to Oakman, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue-Fri 9am-3pm.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne County
- EB/WB US-12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, 2 lanes closed, 2 lanes open, Tue 5am- 6/6/19.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Wayne County
- SB US-24 at Van Born, left lane closed, Tue 9am to mid-June.
