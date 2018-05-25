Metro Detroit construction scheduled for Memorial Day weekend -- May 25-29, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the construction and road closures in Metro Detroit scheduled for this Memorial Day weekend -- May 25-29, 2018.

Check Michigan.gov/drive for all projects affecting routes and follow @MDOT_MetroDet.

Wayne County:

14th Street is closed over I-75 for bridge work.

I-75 has all southbound lanes closed from Springwells Street to the US-24 (Telegraph Road) connector for bridge work.

I-75 has three northbound lanes open and one southbound lane open between Springwells Street and Clark Street.

I-75 ramps to and from Rosa Parks Boulevard remain closed for bridge work.

I-94 has all ramps closed at M-3 for bridge work.

I-94 has the exits to Chene Avenue closed for bridge work. Chene Avenue is closed over I-94.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two northbound lanes open and one southbound lane open over I-94 for bridge work.

Macomb County:

I-696 has all westbound lanes closed from I-94 to Dequindre Road for reconstruction.

M-59 (Hall Road) has three westbound lanes open with traffic shifted from Romeo Plank Road to Garfield Road.

M-59 (Hall Road) will have three eastbound lanes open from Hayes Road to Garfield Road.

Oakland County:

M-5 has shoulder closures at Maple Road.

