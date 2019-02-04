Metro Detroit roads: What's the worst stretch you've noticed recently?

DETROIT - With the steep temperature swing from sub-freezing lows last week to highs in the 50s this week, drivers in Metro Detroit can expect potholes on the roads.

The Michigan Department of Transporation already had crews out over the weekend working to patch the roads. Crews put barrels up Friday night on a stretch of I-75 southbound between Seven Mile Road and the Davison Freeway to keep drivers off disintegrating sections.

We'd like to know where the worst stretches of road are in Metro Detriot. Where are you seeing the worst and most potholes?

