Metro Detroit traffic: Crews out repairing pavement Tuesday on I-696, I-75, US-24

Emergency pothole repairs on eastbound I-696 in Macomb County -- Feb. 22, 2018. (WDIV)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to have crews out working Tuesday to repair pavement on stretches of I-696, I-75 and US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Metro Detroit.

Here's what MDOT has planned and how it affects traffic:

I-696 in Oakland County:

WB 696 Woodward to Greenfield:

7 a.m.-9 a.m. -- 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

9 a.m.-3 p.m. -- ONLY RIGHT LANE OPEN, 3 left closed

3 p.m.-7 p.m. -- 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

I-696 in Macomb County:

EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound:

7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- 2 left lanes open, 2 right closed

7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. -- 11 Mile ramp to EB 696 closed

I-75 in Oakland County:

SB I-75 from Adams to Long Lake:

7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, 2 right closed

7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- SB 75 ramp to/from Crooks, RAMP CLOSED

US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County:

SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:

8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. -- 2 left lanes open, 2 right closed

