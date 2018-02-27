Metro Detroit traffic: Crews out repairing pavement Tuesday on I-696, I-75, US-24

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to have crews out working Tuesday to repair pavement on stretches of I-696, I-75 and US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Metro Detroit.
Here's what MDOT has planned and how it affects traffic:
I-696 in Oakland County:
WB 696 Woodward to Greenfield:
- 7 a.m.-9 a.m. -- 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. -- ONLY RIGHT LANE OPEN, 3 left closed
- 3 p.m.-7 p.m. -- 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
I-696 in Macomb County:
EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound:
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- 2 left lanes open, 2 right closed
- 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. -- 11 Mile ramp to EB 696 closed
I-75 in Oakland County:
SB I-75 from Adams to Long Lake:
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, 2 right closed
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- SB 75 ramp to/from Crooks, RAMP CLOSED
US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County:
SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:
- 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. -- 2 left lanes open, 2 right closed
