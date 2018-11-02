Metro Detroit weekend construction: Closures on I-94, I-696

If you're heading out in Metro Detroit this weekend, you'll want to check this long list of closures.

Here's what to expect this weekend, Nov. 2 thru Nov. 4:

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75 ramp to Chrysler Drive, ramp closed, Sat 6AM-8PM.

Oakland - NB/SB M-24 Connector to SB I-75, ramp closed, Sat 7AM-7PM.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 ramps to EB 94, ramps closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.

Wayne - NB I-75, Springwells to Clark, 1 lane open, Sat 6AM-2PM.

Wayne - NB Springwells ramp to NB I-75, ramp closed, Sat 6AM-5PM.

Wayne - EB/WB Eureka Rd at I-75, 1 lane open, Fri 9AM-3PM.

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94 at Belleville, ONE LANE OPEN, Thu 9PM-Fri 5AM.

Wayne - EB I-94 at M-39, right lane closed, Fri 9AM-3PM.

Wayne - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, 75 to Conner, Fri 9PM-Mon 5AM AND ALL RAMPS CLOSED.

Wayne - EB/WB I-94, Conner to 8 Mile (M-102), double moving lane closures, Sun 6AM-3PM.

I-96:

Wayne - EB I-96, Davison to I-94, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, FRIDAY 9:00AM-9PM.

Wayne - EB I-96, Davison to I-94, ONE LANE OPEN, Sat 6AM-9PM.

Wayne - WB I-96, I-94 to Davison, ONE LANE OPEN, Sun 6AM-9PM.

Oakland - EB I-96 ramp to EB I-696, ramp closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.

Wayne - EB I-96 ramp to EB I-94, ramp closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.

I-275:

Oakland - I-275 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.

I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696 CLOSED, I-275 to US-24 (Telegraph), Fri 9PM-Mon 5AM AND ALL RAMPS.

Oakland - EB I-696, Dequindre to I-94, right lane closed, Sat 5AM-Sun 10PM and M-F, 9AM-3PM, and 8PM-5AM. All 3 lanes open during am/pm rush hours.

Oakland - EB I-696, M-1/Woodward to Bermuda, left lane closed, Sun 7AM-5PM.

Oakland - EB I-696 ramp to Coolidge, ramp closed, Sat 7AM-7PM.

Oakland - Coolidge ramp to WB I-696, ramp closed, Sat 7AM-7PM.

Oakland - WB I-696, Couzens to M-1/Woodward, left lane closed, Sun 7AM-11/18/18 AND

Sun 9PM-Mon 5AM, ONE LANE OPEN & INTERMITTENT COMPLETE CLOSURE Sun 11PM-Mon 4AM.

Other closures:

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB/SB M-1, Long Lake to Square Lake, 1 lane open, 3 closed nightly, Th-Sat 7PM to 5AM.



M-5:

Oakland - M-5 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.



M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne- M-10 ramps to EB I-94, ramps closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.



M-15: (Ortonville)

Oakland - SB M-15, I-75 to Dixie Hwy, 1 lane open, Fri 7AM-Sat 4PM.



M-24:

Oakland - NB/SB M-24 Connector at SB I-75, ramp closed, Sat 7AM-7PM.



M-39:

Wayne - SB M-39, McNichols to Ford Rd, 1 right lane open, 2 left closed, Fri 8PM-Mon 5AM.



M-53: (Van Dyke)

Wayne - NB/SB M-53 ramps to EB/WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.



M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Utica Rd to Ryan Rd, moving 2 lane closure, Sat 7:30 AM-4:30 PM.



M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne - EB/WB 8 Mile and Vernier ramps to WB I-94, ramps closed, Fri 7PM-Mon 5AM.



US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 at Maple Rd, 2 lanes open AND Maple CLOSED THRU INTERSECTION, Sat 6AM-Mon 5AM. (Traffic can use US-24 turnarounds to access Maple.)



