Metro Detroit weekend construction road closures planned for May 4-7, 2018

DETROIT - Here are the Michigan Department of Transportation's weekend construction road closures planned for May 4 through May 7, 2018.

Reminder: Weastbound I-696 CLOSED FROM I-94 to I-75 till November

I-696:

Macomb - WB I-696 CLOSED, I-94 to I-75 (re-entry at Couzens) thru November.

Macomb - WB I-696, Dequindre to US-24 (Telegraph), nightly moving lane closures, Fri 10pm-Sat 8am.

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75 at 13 Mile, right lane closed, two left open, Fri 9am-3pm.

Oakland - SB I-75 at 14 Mile, left lane closed, right lanes open, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, Outer Drive to Schaefer, 1 lane open, 2 closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - Outer Drive Ramp to NB I-75, ramp closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB/WB Northline CLOSED under I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 9am.

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94 near I-96, right lane closed, 2 left open, Sat 7am-11am.

Wayne - EB/WB I-96 ramps to WB I-94, ramps closed, Sat 7am-11am.

I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375 exit to Madison closed, & NB Madison ramp to I-375, closed Sat 8am-12pm.

M-1: (Woodward Ave)

Oakland - NB M-1, 14 Mile to Quarton, two right two lanes closed nightly, Fri 9pm-Mon 6am.

M-3: (Gratiot Ave)

Wayne - NB/SB M-3, Antietam to Beaubien, CLOSED, Sat 8am-12pm for event.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 at MLK, ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne - EB/WB Ford Rd, Inkster to Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - NB/SB Fort St at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 lane closed, Sat 6am-Mon 6am.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - SB US-24, M-5 to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 lanes closed, Fri 10pm-Sat 10pm.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.