Metro Detroit weekend construction road closures scheduled for May 18-21, 2018

DETROIT - Here is a list of the weekend construction and road closures in Metro Detroit for May 18-21, 2018.

Check Michigan.gov/drive for all projects affecting routes and follow @MDOT_MetroDet.

I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696 CLOSED, Dequindre to US-24/Tele & all ramps, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am (Use 8 Mile)

(Reminder: WB I-696 in Macomb County closed, I-94 to Dequindre, till Nov.)

Oakland - EB I-696, Southfield Rd to Greenfield, left lane, closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-75:

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 at Sashabaw, CLOSED for :15 minute intervals, Sun 6am-8am.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramps to WB I-696, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. (Use 8 Mile)

Wayne - NB I-75, Sibley to Northline, 1 lane open, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB/WB Eureka Rd CLOSED at 75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. (Northline & Allen two lanes open.)

Wayne - NB/SB I-75, Livernois to Clark, CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Sat 12pm. (use service drive/M-85)

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 ramps to Rosa Parks, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-6/1/18.

Wayne - Rosa Parks ramps to SB I-75/WB I-96, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-6/1/18.

Wayne - SB 14th St bridge over I-75, CLOSED, Fri 7pm-5/29/18.

I-75 BL: (Perry)

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 BL/Perry at Joslyn Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-Sun 3pm.

I-94:

Wayne - EB/WB I-94 at M-3 (Gratiot), 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Th 8pm-5am & Fri 9pm thru Mon 5am for bridge work. (Sun 8am-4pm, 2 lanes open, 1 closed for Flower Day-Eastern Mkt)

I-96:

Wayne - EB I-96 ramp to NB I-75, ramp closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB/SB M-1, 14 Mile to Quarton, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, nightly, Fri 9pm-Sun 9am.

M-5:

Oakland - NB/SB M-5 CLOSED, Maple to Pontiac Lake Trl, Sat 6am-Sun 5pm. (only 1 direction at a time)

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 ramps to SB I-75, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M-10 ramp to Trumbull, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - NB M-85, Outer Drive to Griswold, 1 lane open, intermittent lane closure, Sun 9am-Mon 3pm.

M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne - WB M-153, Telegraph to Inkster, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB/SB US-24, Van Born to 12 Mile Rd, moving crew, 1 lane open in 1 mile segments, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

