Metro Detroit weekend road construction April 13-16

Here is the Metro Detroit weekend road construction lineup for Friday, April 13 through Monday, April 16, from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

I-75:

Oakland - NB Dixie Hwy ramp to NB I-75, ramp closed, Fri 9 a.m.-Fri 3 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-75, Northline to Goddard, right lane closed, 2 left open, Fri 9am-9pm AND Sat 8am-8pm.

Monday:

Wayne - WB Northline CLOSED under I-75, EB open, Mon 7 .a.m-Mon 4/23/18.

Wayne - Goddard CLOSED, Reeck to Old Goddard, Mon 7 a.m.-Tue 7.p.m.

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94, Lonyo to US-12, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 open, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

M-1: (Woodward)

Wayne - NB/SB M-1, at Adams, intermittent left lane closures, 2 right open, Mon 6 a.m.-4/27/18.

M-5: (Grand River)

Wayne - SB M-5 at Greenfield, ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, right lane closed, Mon 9 a.m.-Mon 4/23.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - EB/WB M-8, Dexter to Linwood, intermittent right lane closure, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-15: (Ortonville)

Oakland - SB M-15 CLOSED at Seymour Lake, Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-153: (Ford Road)

Wayne - EB M-153 from Outer Dr to Evergreen, 1 lane closed, 3 open, Sat 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Wayne - NB M-53, north of 7 Mile, ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, right lane closed, Mon, 7 a.m.-Mon, 4/26/18.

US-12: (Michigan)

Wayne - WB US-12, Evergreen to Brady, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Sat 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - SB US-24, M-5 to I-96, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes closed, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 6 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB US-24, I-96 to M-5, right lane closed, 3 left open, Mon 7am-Fri 7pm.

Wayne - NB US-24 ramp to EB 8 Mile, ramp closed, Mon 9am-Fri 7pm.

