Metro Detroit weekend road construction Aug. 24-27

DETROIT - Here is the Aug. 24-27 weekend road construction list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for Metro Detroit drivers.

Here are a couple highlights from the list:

I-696:

Oakland County

EB I-696 CLOSED, US-24 to I-75, Friday 8 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m. All EB ramps closed; M-10, US-24, Lahser, Evergreen, Southfield, Greenfield, Coolidge, M-1/Woodward, Bermuda/Mohawk. Detour: SB M-10 to EB M-8/Davison to NB I-75 to EB 696.



Macomb County

Oakland County

WB I-696, US-24/Tele to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

I-75:

Oakland County

NB/SB I-75 BL/M-24, Giddings Road to Opdyke Road, 1 lane open, 1 closed, Friday 7 a.m. to mid-September.

I-96:

Wayne County

EB I-96 Express Lanes CLOSED, US-24/Telegraph to M-8/Davison, Thu 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

EB I-96, M-8/Davison to I-94, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

M-1: (Woodward Avenue)

Oakland County

NB/SB M-1 at Trowbridge Rd, intermittent closures, Saturday 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

NB/SB M-1 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

M-10: (Lodge Freeway)

Oakland County

SB M-10 ramp to EB I-696, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

SB M-10 ramp to 14A Northland, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

M-102: (8 Mile Road)

Oakland/Wayne counties

EB/WB M-102 (8 Mile Road), M-5 (Grand River Avenue) to M-39 (Southfield Freeway), 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Friday 7 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

M-153: (Ford Road)

Wayne County

EB/WB Ford Rd, Miller to Wyoming, 1 lane open, Thu - Mon 5am.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb County

NB/SB M-53 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed thru November.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb County

NB/SB M-97 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed thru November.

M-39: (Southfield Road)

Oakland County

NB/SB Southfield Rd ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed thru November.

US-24: (Telegraph Road)

Oakland County

NB/SB US-24 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

NB US-24, Quarton to Long Lake, left lane closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

SB US-24, Square lake to Quarton, left lane closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

