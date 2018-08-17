Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Aug. 17-20

DETROIT - Here is a list of road construction projects to be on the lookout for this weekend in Metro Detroit.
This list is from the Michigan Department of Transportation:
I-696:
Oakland County
- EB/WB 696 ramps for Campbell/Hilton, ramps closed, Friday 12 a.m.-Sun 12 a.m.
- EB/WB I-696 ramps at M-1 (Woodward Avenue), ramps closed, Fri 12 a.m.-Sun 12 a.m.
- EB/WB I-696 ramps at Coolidge Highway, ramps closed, Fri 12 a.m.-Sun 12 a.m.
I-75:
Wayne County
- NB I-75 Service Drive, Springwells to Clark, moving lane closures Fri 2 p.m.-Mon 10 a.m.
- NB/SB I-75/Gratiot Conn at I-375, ramp closed, Sat 6 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
M-1: (Woodward Avenue)
Oakland County
- SB M-1, Normandy Road to 13 Mile Road, CLOSED, Saturday 7 a.m.-9 a.m.
M-3: (Gratiot Avenue)
Wayne County
- NB/SB M-3, I-94 to 8 Mile, double lane closures Friday 9 p.m.-Sun 5 a.m.
- NB/SB I-75/Gratiot Conn at I-375, ramp closed, Saturday 6 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
M-5:
Wayne County
- SB Grand River, 1st Street to Cass Avenue, right lane closed, Saturday 5 a.m.-Sun 6a.m.
M-59:
Oakland County
- EB/WB M-59 at Saginaw Street, intersection closed, Friday 7 p.m.-Sun 8 a.m.
M-85: (Fort Street)
Wayne County
- NB/SB M-85 at Livernois Avenue, 1 lane open, 2 closed, Saturday 7 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
- NB/SB M-85 near Clark Avenue, 1 lane open, 2 closed, Saturday 7 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
US-12: (Michigan Avenue)
Wayne County
- EB US-12, Mason to Monroe, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Friday 12 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
US-24: (Telegraph Road)
Oakland County
- SB US-24, I-696 to M-102, 1 right lane open, 3 closed, Friday 10 p.m.-Sun 7 a.m.
