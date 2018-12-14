Traffic

Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Dec. 14-17, 2018

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - Here the weekend road construction list in Metro Detroit for Dec. 14 through Dec. 17, 2018. 

This list if from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT):

 I-94 

Macomb County

  • Eastbound I-94 ramp to M-19 will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

 M-1: (Woodward Avenue) 

Oakland County

  • Northbound and southbound M-1 will be closed intermittently between Opdyke to Hickory Grove from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. 

 M-19: (New Haven Rd) 

Macomb County

  • Northbound and southbound M-19 will be closed between New Haven Road to Washington Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 

 M-150: (Rochester/Main St) 

Oakland County

  • Northbound and southbound M-150 will be closed near University from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.