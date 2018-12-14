Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Dec. 14-17, 2018

DETROIT - Here the weekend road construction list in Metro Detroit for Dec. 14 through Dec. 17, 2018.

This list if from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT):

I-94

Macomb County

Eastbound I-94 ramp to M-19 will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

M-1: (Woodward Avenue)

Oakland County

Northbound and southbound M-1 will be closed intermittently between Opdyke to Hickory Grove from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

M-19: (New Haven Rd)

Macomb County

Northbound and southbound M-19 will be closed between New Haven Road to Washington Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

M-150: (Rochester/Main St)

Oakland County

Northbound and southbound M-150 will be closed near University from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

