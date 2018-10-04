Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 5-8

DETROIT - Here is a list of road construction projects to be on the lookout for this weekend in Metro Detroit.

VIEW: Traffic map

This list is from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

Total Closure

Oakland County

Eastbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-75 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. The posted detour uses southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) to northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-696 within the closure limits will be closed during the same time frame.

Northbound and southbound M-5 will be closed between Maple Road and Pontiac Trail for bridge work. The full closure begins at 6 a.m. Saturday and will end by 7 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit

Eastbound and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) will be closed between Vernor Highway and Cass Avenue from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday for an event.

Lane/ramp closures

Wayne County

Northbound I-75 will have the two left lanes closed from Sibley to Northline roads beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound and westbound Northline Road will be closed at I-75 from 3 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday for bridge demolition.

Northbound I-75 Exit to Allen Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday. The detour is to exit at Eureka Road. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Nov. 16 for ongoing bridge work at the interchange.

Northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) will have the left and center lanes closed from M-153 (Ford Road) to McNichols Road starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and ending by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The right two lanes of eastbound I-96 will be closed from Davison Avenue to I-94 starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and ending by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The northbound M-39 ramp to Rotunda Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Northbound and southbound M-85 (Fort Street) will have a single lane closed between Emmons Boulevard and Southfield Road beginning Friday at 7 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

Oakland County

Eastbound and westbound M-59 at Bogie Lake Road will have intermittent closures starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Westbound I-696 will be reduced to a single lane during the overnight hours from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 from 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. both Friday and Saturday, and from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Sunday.

Macomb County

Eastbound I-696 will have the right lane closed from Dequindre to I-94 (in the traffic shifted section) beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday and ending by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Eastbound M-59 will have two lanes closed over the Clinton River from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday.

Eastbound M-59 will have a single lane closed at M-53 (Van Dyke) from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway)

The southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) will be closed daily from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The northbound M-10 ramp to westbound Davison Avenue will be closed daily from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.