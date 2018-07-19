Metro Detroit weekend road construction notes for July 20-23, 2018

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation has quite the list of road construction planned for this weekend.

If you're not interested in wasting time taking the wrong route or getting stuck in construction traffic, then take a quick look at this list:

I-696:

Oakland County

EB I-696 CLOSED, US-24/Tele to I-75, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am. Lane closures begin near M-10. All EB ramps closed; M10, US24, Lahser, Evergreen, Southfield, Greenfield, Coolidge, M-1/Woodward. Detour: SB M-10 to EB M-8/Davison to NB I-75 to EB 696.

WB I-696, US-24/Tele to I-275, multiple lane closures, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 8am.

I-75:

Wayne County

NB I-75, Schaefer to Rosa Parks CLOSED, (NB 75 traffic from Amb bridge has 1 lane open at Vernor), for pedestrian bridge removal, Fri 8pm-Sat 4pm. Detour: WB Schaefer to EB 94 to 96 to 75 or local NB M85/Fort to Rosa Parks.

NB I-75 at Vernor, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

NB 75 on ramp closures: Outer Drive, Schaefer, Springwells, Waterman, Dragoon/Livernois, Clark, W. Grand, and Vernor. Ambassador bridge traffic can be accessed from Fort to W. Grand Blvd to bridge.

SB US-24 ramp to SB I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Aug.

I-75/375:

Wayne County

SB 75/375 at M-3/Gratiot ramp, right lane closed, Fri 7am-Sun 7pm.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland County

NB/SB M-1, 14 Mile to Quarton, 2 right lanes closed, 2 open, Fri 9pm-Mon 6am.

Wayne – NB/SB M-1, Webb to Adams, intermittent lane closures, nightly 2am-6am, Mon-Fri.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne County

SB M-3 connector ramp to SB I-75/375, ramp closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-5:

Wayne County

EB M-5, near Cass, right lane closed, Sat 5am-Sun 6am.

Grand River:

Oakland County

EB/WB Grand River, Orchard Lake to Shiawassee, CLOSED, Sat 8am-noon.

M-10:

Wayne County

SB M-10 ramp to Larned, ramp closed, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

M-39:

Wayne County

SB M-39, McNichols to Ford Rd, 1 LEFT LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-59:

Macomb County

NB/SB Romeo Plank CLOSED at M59, Mon 7am-Aug 2.

WB M-59, Delco to Van Dyke, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Fri 6pm-Mon 6am.

EB M-59, Van Dyke to Delco, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 10am.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland County

NB US-24 ramp to EB 696, ramp closed, Fri 9 pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne County

SB US-24 ramp to SB I-75, 1 RAMP LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Aug.

NB McClumpha Rd at Ann Arbor Rd, road closed, Fri 7am-7/30.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.