Michigan Avenue shut down at Clark Avenue in Detroit due to crash

DETROIT - Michigan Avenue is shut down in both directions at Clark Avenue in Detroit due to a deadly crash involving a police officer.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Detroit police chief said three other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police have Michigan Avenue blocked in both directions. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

