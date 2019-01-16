Traffic

Michigan State Police: About 100 crashes reported due to icy road conditions in Metro Detroit

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - About 100 crashes have been reported due to icy road conditions around Metro Detroit on Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP tweeted: "Since midnight Second District Troopers have handled approximately 100 crashes on the freeways and the 9 townships we patrol.  Our calls for service are through the roof. And one patrol car that was hit by a citizen that was driving too fast! Take it easy people."

MSP also noted a couple of hot spots for crashes: "Some hot spots in the district: I 75 downriver and I94 in Detroit. Multiple crashes in both areas causing temporary closures and lane restrictions."

