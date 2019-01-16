Michigan State Police: About 100 crashes reported due to icy road conditions in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - About 100 crashes have been reported due to icy road conditions around Metro Detroit on Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP tweeted: "Since midnight Second District Troopers have handled approximately 100 crashes on the freeways and the 9 townships we patrol. Our calls for service are through the roof. And one patrol car that was hit by a citizen that was driving too fast! Take it easy people."

MSP also noted a couple of hot spots for crashes: "Some hot spots in the district: I 75 downriver and I94 in Detroit. Multiple crashes in both areas causing temporary closures and lane restrictions."

I was hoping not to have to say it again....but yes people are driving way too fast for conditions. And way too close to each other. Leave early and drive for conditions. It’s pretty simple. Also please watch out for us, salt trucks and courtesy vans. Drivers have hit all three. pic.twitter.com/7Bbufc41vy — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 16, 2019

