Michigan State Police car stops to assist in collision, is struck by another vehicle

DETROIT - According to authorities, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was struck by a vehicle on the ramp from eastbound I-94 to westbound I-696.

Police said a trooper had stopped to assist in policing a crash that had already occurred at the location. The trooper had exited the cruiser before it was struck.

There were no reported injuries.

State law says drivers are required to get over one lane when passing tow trucks, garbage trucks, and maintenance and utility vehicles that have flashing lights. Those who are unable to get over are required to drive 10 mph below the posted speed limit.

