Michigan State Police crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-96

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers are cracking down on speeding and distracted driving on I-96 this week during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

MSP conducted a similar enforcement zone earlier this week on I-696 near I-75, and earlier this year on the Southfield Freeway.

"Slow it down and get your head out of your app!" Michigan State Police tweeted on Thursday.

The enforcement zone on Thursday is on I-96 near Beech Daly.

Got a couple of media calls from @WDIV and @WWJ about cars being stopped on 96 and Beech. The answer is yes! Slow it down and get your head out of your app! pic.twitter.com/xVt0djynK7 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 12, 2018

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month, and all month long the Michigan State Police Brighton Post will have patrols looking specifically for people texting and driving carelessly. The national “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” high-visibility enforcement campaign has two goals: conduct enforcement of anti-texting law and advertise these efforts with media and social media outreach to make drivers aware of the enforcement and encourage people to obey the law.

Texting while driving is especially dangerous because it involves three main types of distraction:

Visual: Taking your eyes off the road

Taking your eyes off the road Manual: Taking your hands off the wheel

Taking your hands off the wheel Cognitive: Taking your mind off the task of driving

Michigan’s texting law prohibits drivers from reading, manually typing or sending a text message while driving. Violating the texting law may be costly. Drivers convicted of a first offense may be fined $100.00, with subsequent offenses of $200.00.

