Traffic

Michigan State Police cracking down on aggressive, distracted drivers on I-696

Enforcement zone active Thursday on I-696

By Ken Haddad

Michigan State Police are cracking down on aggressive and distracted drivers Thursday on I-696. 

The enforcement zone will be between Novi Road and Telegraph Road on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We will be looking for aggressive drivers, seatbelt use and distracted driving," MSP said in a tweet.

MSP has conducted similar crackdowns on freeways around Southeast Michigan, including M-14 near I-275 and on the Southfield Freeway.

Earlier this year, the Southfield Freeway crackdown resulted in 45 speeding tickets. 

Fines for speeding in Michigan can vary, but standard costs are: 

  • 1-5 mph over limit (2)    (Limited Access/0pts)    $90.00
  • 6-10 mph over limit (2)    (Limited Access/1pts)    $105.00
  • 11-15 mph over limit (3)    (Limited Access/2pts)    $120.00
  • 16-25 mph over limit (4)    (Limited Access/3pts)    $140.00
  • 26+ mph over limit (4)  (Limited Access/3pts)    $155.00 + $4.00 per mile

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.