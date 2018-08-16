Michigan State Police cracking down on aggressive, distracted drivers on I-696

Michigan State Police are cracking down on aggressive and distracted drivers Thursday on I-696.

The enforcement zone will be between Novi Road and Telegraph Road on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We will be looking for aggressive drivers, seatbelt use and distracted driving," MSP said in a tweet.

MSP has conducted similar crackdowns on freeways around Southeast Michigan, including M-14 near I-275 and on the Southfield Freeway.

Earlier this year, the Southfield Freeway crackdown resulted in 45 speeding tickets.

Fines for speeding in Michigan can vary, but standard costs are:

1-5 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/0pts) $90.00

6-10 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/1pts) $105.00

11-15 mph over limit (3) (Limited Access/2pts) $120.00

16-25 mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $140.00

26+ mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $155.00 + $4.00 per mile

After many comments from the motoring public, the MSP Special Enforcement Section next enforcement area is going to be along I 696 from Novi Road to Telegraph tomorrow, 8/16. We will be looking for aggressive drivers, seatbelt use and distracted driving. This will be from 9 to 5p pic.twitter.com/SByybG1J5q — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 15, 2018

