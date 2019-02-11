Michigan State Police remind residents to drive slowly, carefully after multiple collisions Sunday

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are reminding residents to drive slowly on ice and snow after 32 collisions occurred in Metro Detroit before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to MSP's Twitter account, two of those collisions involved police cruisers that had stopped to assist cars on the side of the road.

Just after 6 p.m., a police officer had stopped on I-75 in Troy to check on a 1999 Mercury that was blocking multiple lanes. Before the trooper could check on the Mercury's driver, the police cruiser was struck by a GMC Terrain on the passenger side. Shortly after, a second GMC Terrain struck the police cruiser, also on the passenger side. The officer was transported to Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital and complained of a sore back and neck.

Later, an MSP cruiser was rear-ended on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit while the trooper was working on a crash. The officer wasn't in the vehicle at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

Officials with MSP reminded residents to drive slowly and that drivers are legally required to move over a lane if emergency response vehicles are on the shoulder. If drivers can't move over, you are required to slow down at least 10 mph below the speed limit.

Residents were also encouraged to not call police stations for information on road conditions.