Michigan State Police: Shooting reported on I-94 in Detroit, but no evidence found

DETROIT - A Detroit resident reported a shooting Monday morning on eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott.

However, Michigan State Police said troopers who inspected the vehicle could not find any evidence of a shooting. The report was made to Detroit police about 7:55 a.m. and state troopers responded to the scene.

"Troopers found what appeared to be the remnants of a hold down cable from a tractor trailer. The cable appeared to have broken the window on the car and struck the head rest. The shooting investigation is unfounded," state police said in a statement.

The victim had waited to get home before reporting the incident to police. State police said they want to remind people that when you believe you are the victim of a crime to stop -- if safe to do so -- and call 911. Valuable information and evidence can be lost if the victim waits until they get home to report it, police said.

