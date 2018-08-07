Michigan State Police: Woman struck, killed on I-275 near Ecorse Road

One person was killed in a crash Aug. 7, 2018 on southbound I-275 at Ecorse Road. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police said a deadly crash shut down southbound I-275 at Ecorse Road early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to a two-car crash at I-275 and Ecorse Road.

One person was killed in the crash. Here is a statement from state police:

"As troopers were responding, DRCC notified them that the female driver of the at fault vehicle was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross the roadway. The not at fault driver from the original crash pulled their vehicle from the right shoulder onto the roadway. The driver did this in an attempt to block the female from being struck by any more vehicles. A short time later that vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that struck the female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries."

The southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for hours but have since reopened to traffic.

State police said alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the initial crash.

