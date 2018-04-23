Michigan State Police work to enforce 45 mph speed limit on I-75 Rouge project route

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are reminding drivers the speed limit is 45 mph in work zones.

State police announced Sunday that they will have an increased presence along the I-75 Rouge River Bridge project between Downriver and Detroit "to reduce speeding and crashes."

"Please remember that the speed limit in work zones is 45 miles per hour when workers are present! Please drive Michigan Safely!" reads a statement from state police.

Here's a look at the current work zone:

The southbound side of the bridge was shut down to traffic in February 2017 when the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) launched $200 million construction project. The project includes replacing all of the concrete on the I-75 Rouge River bridge, the largest concrete surface in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT.

Drivers should expect southbound I-75 to remain closed for two years -- northbound I-75 will remain open at all times, MDOT said.

