Mound Road construction in Sterling Heights could expand to I-696

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Construction on Mound Road in Sterling Heights started Monday and there's a possibility the huge and inconvenient construction project could get larger.

Anthony Mattia's Ziebart's location on the corner of 14 Mile and Mound roads is right where the construction is starting, and he's losing business because of it.

"There are customers that will try to find a way around it, going around the area to different locations without dealing with the traffic," Mattia said.

That traffic is because of the condition Mound Road is in. Local 4 has been covering Mound Road for months.

"There's no question. The attention brought to this, not just the public yelling about it, but through the media -- finally people are starting to realize this is a major issue throughout Southeast Michigan," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

The construction on Mound Road is a temporary fix. Crews are repairing the road from 14 ½ Mile Road to 18 Mile Road, with at least two lanes closed on both sides.

Crossovers could be closed as well.

There's a chance the project could be expanded farther south, all the way to I-696.

Hackel and Warren Mayor Jim Fouts both confirm they're planning to put together funding to get that stretch of Mound Road fixed, potentially while the work elsewhere on the road is still being done.

In the meantime, while people on the stretch of Mound Road are concerned about the condition it's in, they're also concerned about the traffic the construction will cause.

"I'm pretty worried about it," Mattia said. "When school starts, it's going to be horrible."

