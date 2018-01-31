Next phase of M-59 (Hall Road) reconstruction in Macomb County to start in February

The second phase of a project to reconstruct M-59 (Hall Road) in Macomb County will begin in February and last until the fall.

The first phase began last March.

Here's the info from MDOT:

COMMUNITIES AFFECTED:

Sterling Heights, Utica, and Clinton, Macomb, and Shelby townships

START DATE:

Early February 2018

PROJECT END DATE:

Fall 2018

PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing its $60 million investment to reconstruct M-59 (Hall Road) in Macomb County, with phase II between Dalcoma Drive, just west of Garfield Road, and Romeo Plank Road.

Early next week, underground utility and electrical work will begin for installation of temporary traffic signals. In March, reconstruction will begin near the phase II area with the current crossover lane, west of Romeo Plank Road, being extended as a fourth lane to the intersection.

The project includes replacing concrete with asphalt, improving drainage, upgrading ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and installing new sidewalks to fill in the missing gaps along M-59. Work also includes installing new modern traffic signals, replacing signs, enhancing landscaping, and adding decorative crosswalks.

Project location: https://goo.gl/qAXOGS

Businesses will always have access, although an alternative entry may be needed during the project. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project as well.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.