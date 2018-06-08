Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for fatal crash investigation

Scene of crash on NB I-275 at Ford Road on June 8, 2018.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northbound I-275 is closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for a fatal crash investigation.

"On June 8th at approximately 6:50 a.m. troopers responded to a one vehicle rollover crash. The driver was ejected from the 1996 Ford vehicle and sustained fatal injuries," MSP reported on Twitter.

"Preliminary investigation is the vehicle sustained a blown flat tire and the driver lost control causing it to roll over. The driver, a 39-year-old male, was NOT wearing a seatbelt. Investigation continues."

No other information is available at this time. The closure began at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Heads up-NB 275 CLOSED at Ford Rd for serious crash. Ford Rd ramps to NB 275 closed. pic.twitter.com/TgGG9ksq3P — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 8, 2018

Metro South Troops are headed to a rollover crash with an ejection on I-275 and Ford Rd. Plan on delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/yJVyJlypjQ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 8, 2018

