Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for fatal crash investigation

39-year-old man killed in rollover crash

By Ken Haddad

Scene of crash on NB I-275 at Ford Road on June 8, 2018.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northbound I-275 is closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for a fatal crash investigation.

"On June 8th at approximately 6:50 a.m. troopers responded to a one vehicle rollover crash. The driver was ejected from the 1996 Ford vehicle and sustained fatal injuries," MSP reported on Twitter.

"Preliminary investigation is the vehicle sustained a blown flat tire and the driver lost control causing it to roll over. The driver, a 39-year-old male, was NOT wearing a seatbelt. Investigation continues."

No other information is available at this time. The closure began at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

