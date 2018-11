ROMULUS, Mich. - The northbound lanes of I-275 were closed down at I-94 Sunday night after a collision.

According to Michigan State Police, authorities received multiple phone calls about 9:15 p.m. regarding a vehicle facing the wrong way with one person inside.

State troopers and Romulus fire crews worked together to cut the person out of the vehicle.

The person's condition and the cause of the crash are still unknown.

