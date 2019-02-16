Troy police: 50 tons of rock salt spilled on freeway after truck crashes

Police said at least 50 tons of rock salt spilled on the roadway.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Troy police said the crash happened after a large truck with a full load of rock salt crashed northbound I-75 at Wattles Road.

Police said at least 50 tons of rock salt spilled on the roadway. No injuries have been reported. Cleanup efforts are underway.

Check back with Local 4 for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.