Troy police: 50 tons of rock salt spilled on freeway after truck crashes

Northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road closed

By Natasha Dado

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. 

Troy police said the crash happened after a large truck with a full load of rock salt crashed northbound I-75 at Wattles Road.

Police said at least 50 tons of rock salt spilled on the roadway. No injuries have been reported. Cleanup efforts are underway. 

