Northbound I-75 closed at 14 Mile Road after median struck during crash

A crash involving a semi truck created a traffic mess on I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

Northbound I-75 is closed at 14 Mile Road after a crash involving a semi truck.

The crash sent part of the median into southbound I-75, which was down to one lane. Southbound I-75 is now clear.

Traffic has been backed up in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.

A semi truck was involved in a crash along I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

A vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-75 ended up in the ditch.

Crews are working to fix the median wall. This area already is a construction zone.

It's unclear how many vehicles may were involved. The semi truck remained upright with damage to its cab and trailer.

No serious injuries have been reported.

