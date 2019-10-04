Northbound I-75 closed at 14 Mile Road after median struck during crash

Northbound I-75 is closed at 14 Mile Road after a crash involving a semi truck.
The crash sent part of the median into southbound I-75, which was down to one lane. Southbound I-75 is now clear.
Traffic has been backed up in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.
A vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-75 ended up in the ditch.
Crews are working to fix the median wall. This area already is a construction zone.
It's unclear how many vehicles may were involved. The semi truck remained upright with damage to its cab and trailer.
No serious injuries have been reported.
