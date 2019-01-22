Northbound I-75 closed at 14 Mile Road in Troy for urgent road repairs, officials say

TROY, Mich. - The northbound lanes of I-75 closed Monday at 14 Mile Road in Troy for urgent road repairs, police said.

The Troy Police Department tweeted at 3:50 p.m. Monday that NB I-75 will be closed "shortly." The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, officials said.

Eight cars have been disabled due to road conditions, police said.

Here is video of officials working on the highway:

Northbound lanes will be closed from I-696 to M-59, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT said the detour goes from Woodward North to Square Lake East.

Other on I-696

Location: EB I-696 Ramp to I-75 North

Lanes Affected: Freeway Ramp

Event Type: Other

County: Oakland

Event Message: I-75 North Detour: Use Woodward North to Square Lake East — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 21, 2019

The process of shutting down lanes began at 14 Mile Road. Drivers won't be able to enter northbound I-75 from 14 Mile, Rochester, Big Beaver or Crooks roads, according to authorities.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

You can see aerial video of the backup below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.