Northbound I-75 closed at 14 Mile Road; lane closed on SB I-75

A crash involving a semi truck created a traffic mess on I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

Northbound I-75 is closed at 14 Mile Road after a crash involving a semi truck.

The crash sent part of the median into southbound I-75, which is down to one lane now. Traffic is backed up in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.

A vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-75 ended up in the ditch.

It's unclear how many vehicles may were involved. The semi truck remained upright with damage to its trailer.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.