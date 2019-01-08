Northbound I-75 closed at I-375 in Detroit due to rolled tanker truck

DETROIT - Northbound I-75 is closed at I-375 in Detroit due to a tanker truck that rolled over early Tuesday morning.

Northbound I-75 traffic is being routed off of the interstate and onto Gratiot Avenue.

The interstate is expected to be shutdown until the truck can be removed from. The Michigan Department of Transportation expects it to be closed through Tuesday morning rush hour traffic.

The crash was first reported about midnight. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Tanker carrying diesel gas

Michigan State Police said the the truck tank is full of 3,500 gallons of diesel and gas.

"It cannot be lifted up because the tank itself is no longer attached to the chassis. Crews are attempting to drain the tanks," reads a statement from state police on Tuesday morning.

