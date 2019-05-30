Northbound I-75 closed at I-94 for fatal crash; ramps from I-94 also closed

DETROIT - The northbound lanes of I-75 are closed at I-94 in Detroit for a fatal crash investigation.
- The closure is expected to last several hours.
- Ramps from I-94 to I-75 are also closed.
Michigan State Police troopers have been investigating a white Ford Explorer along I-75 near Clay Street. Police are focusing on the SUV parked along the interstate with a back passenger window blown out with glass next to the vehicle.
Right now, police say this was a one-car fatal crash.
It's unclear what happened and it is not known who was killed or if anoyone else was injured.
