Northbound I-75 closed at I-94 for fatal crash; ramps from I-94 also closed

DETROIT - The northbound lanes of I-75 are closed at I-94 in Detroit for a fatal crash investigation.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

Ramps from I-94 to I-75 are also closed.

Michigan State Police troopers have been investigating a white Ford Explorer along I-75 near Clay Street. Police are focusing on the SUV parked along the interstate with a back passenger window blown out with glass next to the vehicle.

Right now, police say this was a one-car fatal crash.

It's unclear what happened and it is not known who was killed or if anoyone else was injured.

A white Ford Exlporer involved in a situation that shut down northbound I-75 at I-94 on May 30, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Police shut down a stretch of northbound I-75 near I-94 in Detroit on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (WDIV)

