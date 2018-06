A jackknifed semi truck was blocking traffic on northbound I-75 near Michigan Avenue on June 27, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Northbound I-75 is closed at Vernor Highway due to a jackknifed semi truck.

Traffic was originally getting off at Michigan Avenue, but now it is being directed off at Vernor Highway.

