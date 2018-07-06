Northbound I-75 exit ramps closing Monday for Rouge River construction project

DETROIT - I-75 northbound exit ramps are closing between Schaefer Highway and Vernor Highway for a construction project starting Monday.

Project details:

Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., a 6-mile stretch of northbound I-75 will have ramp closures from Schaefer Highway to Vernor Highway to allow construction and pavement work near the following closed exits: Springwells Street, Waterman Street, Livernois Avenue, Clark Avenue and W. Grand Boulevard. The exit to the Ambassador Bridge will be open.

Southbound I-75 is closed from I-96 to the US-24 (Telegraph Road) connector for the I-75 River Rouge Bridge project from southwest Detroit to Brownstown Township. One lane is open for local traffic from south of I-96 to Livernois Avenue.

The ramp closures are expected to end in mid-August, while the overall project is expected to end in November.

Here is a map of the project.

Project background:

The work taking place on this area of I-75 is part of the overall 75Rouge: Detroit-Downriver Connection project, a $220 million bridge project that involves removing and replacing concrete on the Rouge River Bridge. Work also includes removing and rebuilding the Goddard Road bridges and repairs on 11 other Downriver bridges.



Drivers are advised that there are local county projects affecting the intersection of Dix-Toledo, Allen and Pennsylvania roads near the Dix-Toledo Road ramp leading to southbound I-75. Heavy traffic and long delays should be expected, and drivers are strongly advised to use M-85 (Fort Street) as a detour route.

Go to www.75RougeRiver.com for additional project details, construction, schedules, lane closures, etc.

