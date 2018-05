DETROIT - All lanes of northbound I-75 are clear near Schaefer Road after being blocked Thursday morning due to a semi truck rolled over.

Drivers were only able to get over on the shoulder, but now all the lanes are available.

It's not known if the semi trailer was loaded or if the driver was injured.

