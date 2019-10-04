Traffic

Northbound I-75 reopens at 14 Mile Road after median struck during crash

Crash involves semi truck

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A crash involving a semi truck created a traffic mess on I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

Northbound I-75 has reopened at 14 Mile Road after a crash involving a semi truck shut down the interstate Friday morning.

The crash sent part of the median into southbound I-75, which was down to one lane. Southbound I-75 is now clear, too.

Traffic had been backed up in both directions as drivers experienced delays through early Friday morning rush hour.

A semi truck was involved in a crash along I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

A vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-75 ended up in the ditch. Crews had to fix the median wall. This area already is a construction zone.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved. The semi truck remained upright with damage to its cab and trailer.

No serious injuries have been reported.

