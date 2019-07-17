Northbound I-75 reopens at 14 Mile Road in Oakland County after crash

An overturned car on northbound I-75 near 14 Mile Road on July 17, 2019. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened at 14 Mile Road in Oakland County after a rollover crash, officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The freeway was closed from 4:10 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A black car overturned and was resting against the median, aerial video shows. The highway is down to two lanes in the location due to construction.

All northbound lanes were shut down but have since reopened, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.