Northbound I-75 reopens at I-375 in Detroit after hourslong closure due to flipped tanker

DETROIT - Northbound I-75 was closed at I-375 in Detroit Tuesday morning and remained closed for several hours after a tanker truck rolled over.

Northbound I-75 traffic was being routed off of the interstate and onto Gratiot Avenue.

The freeway reopened around 1 p.m.

The crash was first reported about midnight. No serious injuries have been reported.

Tanker carrying diesel gas

Michigan State Police said the the truck tank is full of 3,500 gallons of diesel and gas.

"It cannot be lifted up because the tank itself is no longer attached to the chassis. Crews are attempting to drain the tanks," reads a statement from state police on Tuesday morning.

