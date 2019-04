WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Northbound M-39 at I-96 has reopened after a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Crash on NB M-39

Location: NB M-39 at I-96

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Event Message: Freeway closed. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.