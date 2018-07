Northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) were closed Tuesday afternoon at 7 Mile Road due to multi-vehicle crash.

It has since reopened.

No other information is available.

HEADS UP-NB M39 CLOSED at 7 Mile for multi-vehicle crash. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 17, 2018

