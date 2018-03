NB M-39 at Plymouth, near 96

The northbound lanes of M-39 Southfield Freeway were closed Monday afternoon at Plymouth Road due to a crash. They have since reopened.

The crash involved multiples vehicles. No other information is available.

Heads up-NB M-39 at Plymouth, near 96, CLOSED due to multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/14VBsYNGZV — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 26, 2018

